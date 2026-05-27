Multibagger stock: HFCL hits 52-wk high, jumps 9% on ₹135-cr RailTel order

Under the AMC contract, the HFCL will provide end-to-end maintenance support services aimed at ensuring high availability, reliability, and security of the network infrastructure supporting critical defence communication operations. The scope of work includes preventive and corrective maintenance, network monitoring, incident management, performance optimisation, and 24x7 technical support services.

This is the fourth order for the company this month. Earlier on May 16, HFCL had secured an export order worth $11.07 million (₹106.19 crore), for the supply of optical fibre cables through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from an international customer.

HFCL had earlier undertaken the implementation of the secure OPS network for Indian defence forces under a project awarded by RailTel. The company had successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres at Indian defence establishments across the country.