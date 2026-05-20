Mumbai rainfall to become tradable with NCDEX weather futures

Mumbai's rains are set to become a tradable asset in ​India.

India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will ​launch the country's first exchange-traded weather derivatives ‌contract on June 1, allowing participants to hedge financial exposure arising from fluctuations in the rains in Mumbai.

The cash-settled futures contract will be based on rainfall deviation data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department, NCDEX said in a statement.

The exchange said the contracts could help sectors including agriculture, logistics, construction, power and banking ‌manage weather-related risks beyond traditional government relief and insurance claims.

Businesses in Mumbai - India's financial capital known for torrential monsoon rains - often face disruption during the four-month rainy season beginning in June, affecting supply chains, transport networks and infrastructure activity.