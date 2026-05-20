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Mumbai rainfall to become tradable with NCDEX weather futures

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange to launch India's first rainfall derivatives contract, enabling firms to hedge monsoon-related risks

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains
India last ​month forecast below-average monsoon rains in 2026 for the first time in ‌three years, raising concerns over farm output and economic growth in Asia's third-largest ​economy | (Photo:PTI)
Reuters NEW DELHI, May 20
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:23 PM IST
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Mumbai's rains are set to become a tradable asset in ​India.

India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will ​launch the country's first exchange-traded weather derivatives ‌contract on June 1, allowing participants to hedge financial exposure arising from fluctuations in the rains in Mumbai.

The cash-settled futures contract will be based on rainfall deviation data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department, NCDEX said in a statement.

The exchange said the contracts could help sectors including agriculture, logistics, construction, power and banking ‌manage weather-related risks beyond traditional government relief and insurance claims.

Businesses in Mumbai - India's financial capital known for torrential monsoon rains - often face disruption during the four-month rainy season beginning in June, affecting supply chains, transport networks and infrastructure activity.

India last ​month forecast below-average monsoon rains in 2026 for the first time in ‌three years, raising concerns over farm output and economic growth in Asia's third-largest ​economy.

In ‌an Instagram post, NCDEX described rain as a market signal ‌and said the derivative contract would allow India to "TradeRain".

The advertisement contrasted commuters wading through heavy ‌Mumbai rains ​with a woman ​smiling while checking trading charts.

"For someone it's just rainfall, for some it's an opportunity," ‌the advertisement ​said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CommodityCommodity ExchangeMumbai rainsIndian weatherweather

First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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