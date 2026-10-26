Muted asset quality outlook likely to weigh on Shriram Finance stock

Management said monsoon stress had hurt the production of rice, soybean, maize, cotton and pulses, and West Asia tensions had led to fertiliser shortages. This is affecting rural consumption demand. The company is trying to diversify its rural portfolio to cover non-farm activities.

The lowering of AUM guidance and warnings about continued elevated credit costs have already resulted in a correction. Long-term credit cost guidance stays at 2 per cent, implying credit cost normalisation in FY28. Shriram Finance looks to double its gold loan portfolio over three years, increasing its share of AUM to 5 per cent. MSME growth will accelerate, but the segment has 28 per cent unsecured loans, with stress concentrated in drought-affected regions. The proposed Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) draft guidelines may result in a reduction in insurance commission income by up to ₹100 crore (₹350 crore in insurance commissions was received in FY26).