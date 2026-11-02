Muthoot Finance rebounds, up 9% from 52-week low as stock reacts to Q2 nos

Equirus Securities upgrades Muthoot Finance to 'Add'

Post Q2 earnings, analyst at Equirus Securities upgraded its rating on Muthoot Finance stock from 'Reduce' to 'Add' citing valuation comfort."Following the sharp correction in the stock price over the past six months, we assign ADD (from REDUCE), with a September 2027 target price of ₹2,920, based on 1.8x FY28E P/B (in line with its long-term Avg). At CMP, Muthoot trades at 8x FY28E P/E. Despite our conservative estimates, we expect the company to deliver FY28E RoA/RoE of 5.4 per cent/~25 per cent, with ~15 per cent YoY AUM growth,", the brokerage said.Muthoot's management emphasised its strong operational capabilities, experienced workforce and extensive branch network as key strengths. However, the evolving customer repayment behaviour and resultant elevated delinquencies remain key monitorables. Equirus' models a higher credit cost for FY27 to 70bps Vs. 20bps earlier.The company highlighted that a significant portion of its gold loan book follows a bullet repayment structure, though the monthly interest payment scheme is gradually gaining traction. It added 262 branches in H1FY27 and expects to add a similar number in H2FY27. While Muthoot guides for 25 per cent AUM growth in FY27, strong business momentum leads us to estimate 33 per cent YoY growth in FY27, the brokerage added.