Muthoot Finance rebounds, up 9% from 52-week low as stock reacts to Q2 nos

Share price of Muthoot Finance hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹2,305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's early deals, only to bounce back strongly soon after. Muthoot Finance stock surged to an intraday high of ₹2,508 - up 8.8 per cent from the day's low as the stock reacted to the Q2 earnings announced over the weekend. At 9:55 AM, the stock quoted with a gain of 2.6 per cent at ₹2,471 on trades of around 9.20 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty rose 1.2 per cent to 23,318. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹4,149.50 on January 29, 2026. At current levels, the stock trades nearly 40 per cent below its 52-week high.
Muthoot Finance Q2 earnings
The gold-loan lender reported a 27 per cent growth in Q2FY27 standalone net profit at ₹2,977 crore as against ₹2,345 reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income increased by 37.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹8,842 crore from ₹6,442 crore. Net interest income (NII) increased 34 per cent to ₹5,364 crore. The company's consolidated gold assets under management (AUM) grew by 46 per cent YoY to ₹1.93 trillion, while the total AUM rose to ₹2.09 trillion.
Equirus Securities upgrades Muthoot Finance to 'Add'
Post Q2 earnings, analyst at Equirus Securities upgraded its rating on Muthoot Finance stock from 'Reduce' to 'Add' citing valuation comfort. "Following the sharp correction in the stock price over the past six months, we assign ADD (from REDUCE), with a September 2027 target price of ₹2,920, based on 1.8x FY28E P/B (in line with its long-term Avg). At CMP, Muthoot trades at 8x FY28E P/E. Despite our conservative estimates, we expect the company to deliver FY28E RoA/RoE of 5.4 per cent/~25 per cent, with ~15 per cent YoY AUM growth,", the brokerage said. Muthoot's management emphasised its strong operational capabilities, experienced workforce and extensive branch network as key strengths. However, the evolving customer repayment behaviour and resultant elevated delinquencies remain key monitorables. Equirus' models a higher credit cost for FY27 to 70bps Vs. 20bps earlier. The company highlighted that a significant portion of its gold loan book follows a bullet repayment structure, though the monthly interest payment scheme is gradually gaining traction. It added 262 branches in H1FY27 and expects to add a similar number in H2FY27. While Muthoot guides for 25 per cent AUM growth in FY27, strong business momentum leads us to estimate 33 per cent YoY growth in FY27, the brokerage added. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.