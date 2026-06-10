Muthoot Finance slips 4%, at 9-month low; what's making Street nervous?

Muthoot Finance share price

Shares of Muthoot Finance hit a 9-month low at ₹2,870.45, falling 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

The stock price of the gold finance company was quoting at its lowest level since September 11, 2025. It has corrected 31 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹4,149, touched on January 29, 2026. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹2,478 on August 13, 2025.

What’s making the Street nervous?

Muthoot Finance reported a mixed performance during the fourth quarter (January to March) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26). While gold loan growth was strong, there was a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in gold tonnage and active loan accounts. Net interest margin (NIM) expanded during the quarter, supported by higher yields, lower cost of funds, and lending rate hikes in select schemes. However, asset quality weakened due to the RBI-directed shift from loan-level to borrower-level classification, which led to higher provisions and consequent credit costs during the quarter, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the result update.

Given the increase in the customs duty on Gold (from 6 per cent to 15 per cent) and with further steps taken by the government to tighten gold imports, the brokerage firm expects gold prices to remain high. With a favorable demand outlook for gold loans, driven by still somewhat constrained availability of unsecured credit, the company is well-positioned to maintain its healthy loan growth momentum. However, the brokerage firm sees risks of market share losses for Muhtoot Finance given the high competitive intensity and aggressive foray of multiple deep-pocketed AAA (or AA+ rated) non banking finance companies (NBFCs) into gold loans.

Equirus Securities views the decline in tonnage and customer base negatively, particularly as peers such as MGFL & FEDFINA have reported improving trends. Further, the yields/margins trajectory remains under watch amid rising competition from larger, lower-CoF NBFCs and banks. The brokerage firm said they therefore build in NIM moderation, while any rise in NPAs as gold prices stabilize could drive higher credit costs, leading to lower ROAs in FY27 vs. FY26. The brokerage firm revised its growth estimates to 30 per cent/10 per cent YoY for FY27/FY28, aided by the duty hike. While a further rally in gold prices remains a key upside risk, competitive intensity is increasingly evident, it added.