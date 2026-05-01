Mutual fund equity buying slows in April as fund managers turn cautious

Mutual funds (MFs) appeared to tread cautiously in equity markets through April, despite continuing to attract strong inflows.

MFs bought equities worth about ₹26,000 crore on a net basis last month (as of April 28), a sharp slowdown from nearly ₹1 trillion deployed in March, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The moderation came even as net inflows into active equity schemes remained broadly stable.

Industry watchers said the sharp decline in net equity purchases by fund managers reflected not weaker inflows but a tactical recalibration amid a strong market rebound and intermittent buying by overseas investors.

According to two senior MF executives, familiar with the industry’s aggregate estimates, net inflows are expected to top ₹35,000 crore in April, against the ₹40,450 crore mobilised in March. The shift in MF investment behaviour coincided with a sharp reversal in market sentiment. Benchmark indices -- the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex -- ended April with strong gains after suffering an 11 per cent slide in March amid the West Asia conflict. The Nifty 50 advanced 8.3 per cent during the month, while the Sensex climbed nearly 7 per cent. Analysts said persistent geopolitical uncertainty, coupled with the onset of the earnings season, may have pushed fund managers to adopt a cautious stance.

“The extension of the West Asia conflict could have led to a greater degree of caution among fund managers. In addition, the onset of the earnings season may have resulted in a ‘wait and watch’ approach by fund managers to assess which sectors and stocks show greater or lesser crude impact on fourth-quarter earnings and on guidance for the 2026-27 financial year. This quarter is crucial in arriving at a one-year forward price-to-earnings estimate for the market. Fund managers could also have raised cash for future deployment as the earnings season progresses,” said Sunil Subramaniam, market expert and founder of Sense and Simplicity.