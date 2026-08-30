Mutual funds add gold and silver ETFs to equity portfolio mix

“It is just an enabling provision. In future, when we think it makes sense to invest, we have the flexibility to do so,” said Neil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO), PPFAS MF. The extent to which fund houses have provided for gold and silver ETFs varies across schemes, reflecting their respective asset allocation mandates. Several flexicap fu­nds, for instance, have provi­ded for up to 35 per cent prec­ious metal ETF exposure, while larg­ecap funds have declared a 20 per cent upper limit. Similarly, multicap funds have set the maximum limit at 25 per cent.