Buzzing :

Weekly Economy WrapWeather ForecastNepal Flood VictimsUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floods
Home / Markets / News / Mutual funds add gold and silver ETFs to equity portfolio mix

Mutual funds add gold and silver ETFs to equity portfolio mix

Move aligns schemes with new norms, may not lead to immediate additions, say MF officials

etf, gold, silver
premium
Representative image
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 10:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Equity mutual fund (MF) schemes may soon have a dash of gold and silver as fund houses have made precious metal exchange-traded funds (ETFs) part of their active equity and hybrid schemes. 
Most fund houses announced the addition through an addendum last week, almost 6 months after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed all non-debt active schemes to take gold and silver exposure. 
According to MF executives, adding gold and silver ETFs to the investment framework primarily aims to give fund managers greater flexibility to use the two commodities when they see an opportunity to diversify their portfolios. 
The changes also align the schemes with the revised categorisation framework announced by Sebi on February 26, 2026, they said. 
“It is just an enabling provision. In future, when we think it makes sense to invest, we have the flexibility to do so,” said Neil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO), PPFAS MF. The extent to which fund houses have provided for gold and silver ETFs varies across schemes, reflecting their respective asset allocation mandates. Several flexicap fu­nds, for instance, have provi­ded for up to 35 per cent prec­ious metal ETF exposure, while larg­ecap funds have declared a 20 per cent upper limit. Similarly, multicap funds have set the maximum limit at 25 per cent. 
The differences between fund categories arise from the varied fund structures. Largecap funds have to mandatorily invest 80 per cent of the assets in largecap stocks, while the defining criterion for flexicap funds is minimum equity exposure of 65 per cent.
However, some fund hou­ses have even set lower ceilings. Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, for example, has set a 20 per cent ceiling to gold and silver exposure. Bandhan MF was the first fu­nd house to use the new fram­ework, adding provisions for gold and silver ETFs to its flexicap, smallcap and aggressive hybrid funds in April. The three sc­h­emes tweaked the asset allocation pattern to inc­lude pr­o­v­ision for up to 10 per cent ex­p­osure to gold and silver ETFs. 
 
Bandhan had said the pro­vision would be used opportunistically with the aim of improving risk-adjusted retu­rns and allowing fund managers to capture commodity opportunities where a suitable listed-equ­ity play may not be available. 
Sebi’s decision to allow gold and silver exposure came after a sharp rally in the two commodities, which had emerged as key alternative assets amid heightened global uncertainty. 
According to industry executives, the move was intended to give fund managers greater flexibility to diversify portfolios when equity valuations become stretched and market conditions turn uncertain. 
Gold and silver can provide an additional avenue for portfolio diversification when fund managers see limited opportunities in equities, they said. 
A few schemes clarified in their communication to investors that investment in gold and silver ETFs will be made based on various factors. These include commodity fundamentals, macro-economic factors like inflation and interest rates, demand and supply, volatility as well as market sentiment, among others.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street signs: MSCI rebalancing litmus test for CAS, race to the top & more

Premium

The great Invit switch: Four to five trusts expected to list by March

SBI, SBI Capital Markets to dilute up to 1% stake in NSE via public offer

GDP data, crude oil prices likely to drive stock markets in week ahead

Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms erodes ₹1.13 trn, Airtel worst hit

Topics :Gold ETFssilver ETFsMutual Funds

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

Next Story