Mutual funds line up niche offerings as Sebi opens new product avenues

Mutual fund (MF) houses are lining up a fresh set of niche offerings as they look to differentiate amid rising competition. Recent fund approvals received by fund houses include multiple industry-first offerings, including Motilal Oswal MF's Multi-Thematic Active Fund of Funds (FoF), DSP Mutual Fund's Financial Services Sectoral Debt Fund, AlphaGrep Mutual Fund's Liquid Omni FoF and HDFC MF's FTSE India ETF.

The offerings, which are set for launch in the coming weeks, have only been allowed under recent regulatory changes.

Motilal Oswal's Multi-Thematic Active FoF will invest across multiple thematic equity funds, allowing investors to diversify across themes through a single scheme. DSP's Financial Services Sectoral Debt Fund will invest predominantly in debt and money market instruments issued by banks, NBFCs and other financial sector entities, making it one of the first sector-specific debt funds. AlphaGrep's Liquid Omni FoF will be the first FoF in the liquid fund space and will invest across active and passive liquid schemes. HDFC's FTSE India ETF will be among the select few schemes tracking India-focused indices by a foreign provider.