Mutual funds' stock market lead over LIC widens for fifth year in a row

Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of Value Research, said LIC faces real difficulty exiting many of these holdings. Several of these stocks are too small and too illiquid to sell without moving the price. The deeper issue is structural. LIC is a public sector institution. Any sharp portfolio decision that later looks wrong can invite inquiries and investigations. Officials, therefore, prefer caution over action. Private mutual funds do not carry that constraint. They also operate under continuous public disclosure and market scrutiny, which pushes them to clean up positions faster. LIC has been investing for more than 70 years now, longer than the entire mutual fund industry. An asset manager of that vintage steadily accumulates small residual stakes in a very large number of companies.