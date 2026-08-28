This stock listed in August trades at 80% premium; up 37% in two days

MV Electrosystems share price movement

MV Electrosystems' share price surged 19 per cent to a new high of ₹768.60 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day deals amid heavy volume. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the industrial products company zoomed 37 per cent. It quoted at its highest level since its listing on August 6, 2026.

With the two day rally, MV Electrosystems skyrocketed 80 per cent against its issue price of ₹425.

At 12:58 PM, the stock traded 17 per cent higher at ₹755, compared to 0.17 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined 26.73 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held over 4% stake in MV Electrosystems Investor Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held an over 4 per cent stake in MV Electrosystems, according to shareholding pattern data disclosed by the company. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As on August 5, 2026, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela held 1.5 million equity shares or 4.22 per cent holding in MV Electrosystems. About MV Electrosystems, outlook MV Electrosystems is a technology-driven railway solutions company specialising in advanced electrical and power electronics systems for railway rolling stock. The company has a presence across railway electrical systems, cable protection & interconnect, and railway power electronics, including insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) based propulsion systems, traction converters, train control and management systems (TCMS) and switchgear for coaches and electric multiple units (EMUs).

MV Electrosystems stated in its investor presentation that a total order value of ₹989.32 crore, including a 3-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) excluding GST, provides visibility for the company's next phase of growth. The company participated for the first time in the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli tender for EMU propulsion, while expanding into Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) propulsion and adjacent railway power-electronics applications. The company said it is targeting delivery of ~70 propulsion sets by Q3FY27, followed by a planned run-rate of ~40 sets per month; the balance order book is targeted for execution in FY28. Brokerages view on MV Electrosystems

MV Electrosystems operates within a structurally supportive environment driven by broad-gauge electrification, Make-in-India procurement priorities, network expansion, and the development of high-speed rail corridors. As Indian Railways continues to prioritize speed, energy efficiency, safety, and indigenization, demand for advanced power conversion systems is expected to remain strong. In this context, MV Electrosystems’ in-house design and development capabilities for 6,000 HP locomotive propulsion equipment represent a strategic advantage, as they reduce dependency on external design houses and position the company to participate in future technology upgrades across railway platforms, HDFC Securities said in its IPO note. MV Electrosystems stands as a key player within India’s rail infrastructure transition by the virtue of its indigenous in-house design & development of 3-Phase Propulsion Equipment. As Indian Railways progresses towards modernization, the need for advanced power conversion systems including propulsion equipment will continue to prevail.