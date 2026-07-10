NALCO, Hindalco rally up to 4% as aluminium prices rebound

The Nifty Metal index surged 2.5% led by Hindalco, NALCO and Hindustan Copper as aluminium prices rose over 5% from recent lows in July.

Nifty Metal index rose 2.5%; metal stocks rallied up to 4% in Friday's trade as aluminium prices rose. (Image: Bloomberg)