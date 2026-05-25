Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps 6% after Q4FY26 results, dividend announcement

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya gained 6 per cent in intraday trade today after the company announced its March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) results. The stock opened 4.5 per cent higher at ₹1,930 and touched an intraday high of ₹1,968 during morning trade.

As of 10 AM, the stock was trading 3.8 per cent higher at ₹1,925.70. It was among the top gainers in the Nifty Smallcap 100 index, of which it is a constituent.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4 result So far in 2026, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares have remained flat, compared with an 8.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Over the past one year, the stock has gained 12 per cent, while it has surged 123 per cent over the last three years. In comparison, the Nifty index has fallen 1.6 per cent in one year and gained 31 per cent over the three-year period.

For the January to March quarter, Narayana Hrudayalaya delivered record revenue and profit growth, driven by strong operational performance across geographies. The company reported a net profit of ₹280 crore in Q4FY26 , up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. The company had earned a profit of ₹196.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The firms total operating revenue grew by more than 70 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,593 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,475 crore in the Q4 of FY25. Ebitda increased by 40 per cent to ₹539 crore in the reporting three-month period from ₹384 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year. Ebitda margin, however, contacted to 20.8 per cent in the reporting quarter from 26.1 per cent in a year ago period.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company earned a profit of ₹810.5 crore, up 3 per cent from ₹789.8 crore in FY25. The revenue climbed to ₹7,806 crore in FY26 from 5,483 crore in FY26, representing a gain of 42 per cent. Annual Ebitda grew by 25 per cent to ₹1,717 crore in the reporting year from ₹1,368 crore in the preceding fiscal. Ebitda margins fell to 22 per cent in FY26 from 25 per cent in FY25. Narayana Hrudayalaya stock: Target price Sachin Gupta, VP, technical research, Choice Equity Broking, said that Narayana Hrudayalaya is steadily emerging as a resilient outperformer on the charts, with the stock forming a classic “higher bottom” structure, a pattern widely considered a sign of sustained accumulation. The stock recently witnessed strong buying interest near its long-term 200-day moving average around ₹1,810 and has since reclaimed the crucial short-term resistance zone near ₹1,960, indicating that medium-term momentum is gradually shifting in favour of the bulls.

Currently, Narayana Hrudayalaya appears to be consolidating comfortably within the ₹1,900–₹1,950 range, allowing the recent rally to stabilise before the next directional move. Importantly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around the 59 mark, suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor overstretched and still has room for further upside. "Overall, the broader technical structure remains constructive. As long as the stock holds above the key support level of ₹1,800 on a closing basis, the bullish bias is expected to remain intact. A decisive breakout above the psychological ₹2,000 mark could potentially trigger a fresh rally towards the ₹2,100 and ₹2,250 levels," the analyst said. Narayana Hrudayalaya dividend 2026 Meanwhile, the board of Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended a final dividend of ₹4.50 per share, for the year ended March 31, 2026. The payment of said dividend will be made within the statutorily prescribed time of 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM. "Overall, the broader technical structure remains constructive. As long as the stock holds above the key support level of ₹1,800 on a closing basis, the bullish bias is expected to remain intact. A decisive breakout above the psychological ₹2,000 mark could potentially trigger a fresh rally towards the ₹2,100 and ₹2,250 levels," the analyst said.Meanwhile, the board of Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended a final dividend of ₹4.50 per share, for the year ended March 31, 2026. The payment of said dividend will be made within the statutorily prescribed time of 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM.