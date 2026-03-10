Natco rallies 5%, nears 52-week high; what's driving pharma stock?

Natco Pharma share price today

Shares of Natco Pharma rallied 5 per cent to ₹1,047.65 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on expectations of healthy outlook.

The stock price of the pharmaceutical company was quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹1,059.60, touched on July 24, 2025. It has bounced back 29 per cent from its previous month low of ₹811 hit on February 2, 2026.

What’s driving Natco Pharma stock price?

In the past four trading days, the stock price of Natco has surged 10 per cent after the company announced the launch of Pomalidomide Capsules (generic of Pomalyst) in the United States (US) market.

On March 3, 2026, Natco along with its partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc announced the launch of Pomalidomide Capsules, a generic version of Pomalyst by Celgene in the US market. Pomalidomide Capsules, a thalidomide analogue, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy. It is also approved for AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma after failure of highly active antiretroviral therapy, as well as for HIV-negative adult patients with Kaposi sarcoma. The product is available in 1mg, 2mg, 3mg, and 4mg strengths and is distributed primarily through specialty pharmacies and clinics, Natco said.

Pomalidomide Capsules, 1mg, 2mg, 3mg and 4mg, had estimated sales of $3.2 billion in the US for 12 months ending September 2025 as per industry sales data. Natco believes based on information made available by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it has 180 days of shared exclusivity. Meanwhile, on February 14, Natco received approval for Semaglutide from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market generic Semaglutide Injection in India. Natco will launch the product in the India market in March 2026. Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

ICICI Securities view on Natco Pharma Natco’s December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) result undershot analyst’s expectations. Loss of exclusivity in the US for gRevlimid led to a steep fall in sequential performance; though, this was in-line with management’s guidance. Dent in gRevlimid earnings is likely to be partially offset by the launch of generic semaglutide in a few markets, new launches in US and M&A, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the result update. Natco is set to launch generic semaglutide in India in FY27, which should boost India growth to 20 per cent while windfall from gRevlimid earnings is carefully used to enhance capabilities (eGenesis) and strengthen base business through M&A (Adcock Ingram).