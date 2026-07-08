Naukri Q1 strength fuels Info Edge rally, but sustaining momentum is key

The stock of Info Edge (India) continued to gain on the bourses, rising over 22 per cent in the past week, with most of the gains coming in the last two trading sessions. The stock was among the top gainers on both days in the BSE 100. The latest trigger for the online major is better-than-expected billings for the recruitment segment in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27). Following the update, some brokerages have upgraded the stock, and further upside will depend on the outlook for billings across its key verticals. At the current price, the stock is trading at 52x its 2027-28 (FY28) earnings per share estimates.