Navin Fluorine showing bullish price action, can soar over 21%: Geojit

"The stock is currently trading within an upward-sloping parallel channel, reflecting orderly trend progression and consistent buying interest. Further, the stock continues to trade above its short-, medium-, and long-term moving averages, with all key averages positively aligned and sloping upward, reinforcing trend strength," explains Geojit in its report.Among the key momentum oscillators, analysts highlight that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned in the upper neutral-to-bullish zone, indicating healthy momentum without extreme overbought conditions. Similarly, the MACD remains positive.Geojit believes that the risk-reward profile appears favourable at current levels, with defined support around ₹5,980 and upside potential toward ₹8,500, aligning with a breakout-driven positional trading opportunity.Meanwhile, fundamental analysts at the brokerage firm highlight that Q4FY26 earnings were strong, with revenue up 34 per cent YoY to ₹938 crore. EBITDA rose 80 per cent YoY to ₹321 crore, and margin expanded by 875 bps to 34.2 per cent on higher CDMO mix, operating leverage and robust ref-gas pricing. The company's PAT jumped 124 per cent YoY to ₹213 crore."The outlook on Navin Fluorine remains positive, supported by strong medium-term revenue visibility, structurally elevated EBITDA margins (~30 per cent+), rising export mix, a robust CDMO order pipeline, commissioning of the Chemours project, and sustained strength in ref-gas and R-32 capacity ramp-up," Geojit said.