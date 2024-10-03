Navratri 2024: 9 stocks for your equity portfolio for sparkling returns

On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 2,215; with interim resistance likely around Rs 2,035 and Rs 2,105 levels.

ONGC

Current Price: Rs 295

Upside Potential: 17%

Support: Rs 285

Resistance: Rs 298; Rs 311; Rs 315

ONGC has been testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at Rs 296, for nearly a month now. Key momentum oscillators such as the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index), MACD (Moving Average Convergence-Divergence) and Slow Stochastic have turned favourable on the daily scale. Below the 100-DMA, the recent low around Rs 285 should act as a support. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

The medium-term chart suggests that the stock will need to sustain above Rs 298 for a fresh up move to emerge. On the upside, the stock can soar to Rs 345; with some resistance seen around Rs 311 - Rs 315 levels.

Oil India

Current Price: Rs 566

Upside Potential: 19.6%

Support: Rs 561; Rs 550

Resistance: Rs 625; Rs 640

Oil India stock is also seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at Rs 550 levels. The price-to-moving averages action seems neutral, as the 20-DMA has slipped below the 50-DMA; but both were seen holding firmly above the other loterm moving averages. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Those apart, key momentum oscillators are showing signs of a turnaround from oversold conditions. On the weekly scale, the stock is seen seeking support around its 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) at Rs 561 - a key moving average the stock has not violated since July 2023.

On the upside, the stock can potentially jump to Rs 677 levels; with interim resistance Rs 625 and Rs 640 levels.

Petronet LNG

Current Price: Rs 356

Upside Potential: 9.5%

Support: Rs 336

Resistance: Rs 383

Petronet LNG stock seems on course to test Rs 390 levels, with some interim resistance seen at Rs 383. The stock has recently broken above its 20-DMA and the super trend, and at present is seen testing resistance around the 50-DMA at Rs 356. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above Rs 336. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Data Patterns

Current Price: Rs 2,323

Upside Potential: 20.5%

Support: Rs 2,210

Resistance: Rs 2,570

Data Patterns stock can be a contrarian bet as the stock is seen trading with a negative bias on the daily scale; and in now in fairly oversold zone and close to its loterm support. The stock is trading near its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 2,210.

In case of a relief rally, the stock can spurt to Rs 2,570 levels; above which test of Rs 2,800 levels seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

GNFC

Current Price: Rs 692

Upside Potential: 11.9%

Support: Rs 670; Rs 663

Resistance: Rs 734

GNFC stock is seen trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. The loterm chart suggests that the stock can potentially rally to Rs 774; with interim resistance likely around Rs 734. Support for the stock is visible at Rs 670 and Rs 663 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Tata Chemicals

Current Price: Rs 1,119

Upside Potential: 10.4%

Support: Rs 1,115; Rs 1,090

Resistance: Rs 1,145; Rs 1,177

Tata Chemicals stock is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,115; below which support for the stock is seen at Rs 1,090. On the upside, the stock can surge to Rs 1,235; with interim resistance expected around Rs 1,145 and Rs 1,177 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Deepak Nitrite

Current Price: Rs 2,935

Upside Potential: 6.5%

Support: Rs 2,905

Resistance: Rs 3,000; Rs 3024

Deepak Nitrite is likely to retest its recent highs around Rs 3,125 levels. The stock recently cleared the 20-DMA hurdle at Rs 2,905. The same is expected to act as an immediate support going ahead. Interim resistance for the stock is seen at Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,024 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

RCF

Current Price: Rs 183

Upside Potential: 9.3%

Support: Rs 179

Resistance: Rs 188; Rs 191