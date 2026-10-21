NCC, J&K Bank, VRL Logistics top stock picks by Anand James of Geojit

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited NCC LTP: ₹128 View: Buy Target: ₹137 SL: ₹123 NCC is showing early signs of a recovery after a prolonged corrective phase. On the daily chart, the stock has broken above its declining trendline, indicating an initial shift in the short-term price structure. Momentum is also improving, with the MACD crossing above its signal line, while the RSI has recovered from the oversold region, suggesting selling pressure is easing. On the weekly chart, the recent candle formation resembles a Morning Star reversal pattern, pointing to buying interest emerging near lower levels. The combination of improving momentum and a trendline breakout strengthens the possibility of a short-term rebound. As long as ₹123 holds, the recovery setup remains valid, with potential for a move towards ₹137 over the next few weeks.
J&K Bank LTP: ₹139 View: Buy Target: ₹154 SL: ₹132 J&K Bank is showing early signs of recovery after finding support near its 200-DMA, with the latest price action indicating renewed buying interest. A strong bullish Marubozu candle has emerged from the support zone, improving the prospects of a near-term reversal. Momentum is also beginning to stabilize, with the MACD histogram flattening after a period of weakness, suggesting that selling pressure is gradually fading. The stock is also nearing a PSAR breakout, which, if confirmed, could further strengthen the short-term recovery setup. The broader structure remains constructive as long as the 200-DMA continues to provide support. A sustained move above the immediate resistance zone could attract further buying and pave the way towards 154 over the next few weeks. The bullish setup remains valid above ₹132, which should be maintained as the stop-loss level. VRL Logistics LTP: ₹287 View: Buy Target: ₹309 SL: ₹276 VRL Logistics is showing signs of renewed strength after forming a bullish reversal candle following the recent consolidation. The stock has reclaimed its 20-DMA and moved above the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting that near-term momentum is shifting in favour of buyers. Momentum indicators are also improving. The MACD is approaching a bullish signal crossover, while the SMIO histogram is printing shorter negative bars, indicating that selling pressure is gradually fading. The broader price structure remains constructive following the strong recovery from the July lows, with the recent consolidation holding above important support levels. A sustained move above the nearby resistance zone could trigger the next leg of the recovery. As long as ₹276 holds, the bullish setup remains intact, with potential for a move towards ₹309 over the next few weeks.