NCC, J&K Bank, VRL Logistics top stock picks by Anand James of Geojit

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments explains that NCC is showing early signs of a recovery, with the stock breaking above its declining trendline on charts.

Stocks to buy: Anand James of Geojit Investments recommends NCC, J&K Bank and VRL Logistics on Wednesday.