Near-term growth gains for aluminium producers as prices surge

The aluminium supply chain is among those impacted by the war in West Asia. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region produces around 8-9 per cent of global aluminium, and exports 75 per cent of this produce. The GCC smelters are fed by bauxite/alumina that passes out through the Strait of Hormuz and of course, aluminium production is a very energy-intensive process (usually through smelters driven by natural gas). Both bauxite/alumina supplies and gas supply have been interdicted.