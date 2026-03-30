Home / Markets / News / Near-term growth gains for aluminium producers as prices surge

Near-term growth gains for aluminium producers as prices surge

GCC supply disruptions and rising global prices boost outlook for Indian aluminium producers, with integrated players likely to benefit from tighter supply

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices
premium
| Image: Bloomberg
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The aluminium supply chain is among those impacted by the war in West Asia. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region produces around 8-9 per cent of global aluminium, and exports 75 per cent of this produce. The GCC smelters are fed by bauxite/alumina that passes out through the Strait of Hormuz and of course, aluminium production is a very energy-intensive process (usually through smelters driven by natural gas). Both bauxite/alumina supplies and gas supply have been interdicted.
 
Normally, the GCC produces around 6.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of aluminium. Of this, Iran produces another 620,000 tonnes, which was around 8.5 per cent of global 2025 production. GCC exported 4.7 mtpa in 2025, which was close to 6.5 per cent of global consumption.
 
Local smelters such as Qatar’s Qatalum and Bahrain’s Alba have announced force majeure. Qatalum’s 0.65 mtpa aluminium smelter initiated a controlled shutdown on March 3, after suspension of gas supply by Qatar Energy, which announced force majeure. Alba (1.65 mtpa) also announced force majeure on contract deliveries from March 4, due to the closure of the Strait, though it continued production. A full restart of a smelter can take many months. Moreover GCC smelters are generally not geared to directly electrolyse bauxite (raw ore) and need alumina supplies, which makes alternate supplies more difficult.
 
This creates a big risk of a global deficit. The London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium has spiked. Indian producers such as Vedanta, Hindalco, and Nalco are well placed in this situation, given local supply of raw materials and less fuel uncertainty.
 
In addition to the GCC, Iran’s smelters operate at over 90 per cent utilisation, with 6.8 million tonnes of production in 2025. The GCC is the largest net exporter of primary aluminium, mostly to the US and Europe, supplying over 20 per cent of total imports to those regions. Smelters in Europe could also be forced to shut if gas supply disruptions continue.
 
Commodity traders were estimating that the global Al market could see a tight supply-demand situation between 2026 and 2028, before the war started. Now, there’s more or less a guarantee that there will be supply deficits. A prolonged war could create a more stressed demand overhang since aluminium demand tends to rise as it is a key raw material for many defence related products and munitions.  
 
India’s bauxite supplies are local and most smelters run on coal (captive power supply is also thermal or renewable). Thermal coal imports may become more expensive, but supply is not an issue. Global prices are likely to remain elevated, given the direct impact of geopolitics.
 
Hindalco and Nalco could see some impact on rising cost of thermal coal and other raw material costs, but aluminium prices have strengthened and may outrun raw material inflation in Q4FY26. Aluminium prices have risen over 8 per cent on fears of GCC supply risks. Bloomberg estimates that a prolonged conflict could lead to the global aluminium deficit hitting 5.7 million tonnes or more, given the chances of disruptions in Indonesia and a squeeze of European smelters.
 
LME prices have spiked to multi-year highs in March at over $3,200 per tonne, though there’s huge volatility as news flow swings prices around. Aluminium spreads of LME prices minus alumina costs and minus coal costs are at record highs.
 
There would be a change in sentiment if the conflict stops, but in engineering terms, infrastructure has been severely damaged in the region, gas supply may be restricted as a result, and it takes months to reopen mothballed smelters anyway. So it’s likely that GCC supply may remain off the table for a prolonged period. And if the conflict persists, it could lead to even tighter aluminium supply.
 
India’s producers with their localised raw material sources and integrated operations are well positioned to benefit from rising aluminium prices and that impact is being seen in the stock market where stocks like Vedanta and Hindalco are seeing support. Similar logic also applies to other industrial metals leading to traders being bullish on this space. Valuations for metals players have not corrected as much as the broader markets due to this.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Markets log worst fiscal in six years as oil shock, FPI outflows weigh

Premium

Higher crude oil prices, uncertainty weigh on commercial vehicle sales

NSE invites shareholders to tender stake in OFS ahead of IPO filing

Sensex crashes 1,800-pts intraday as West Asia war enters 5th week

Market Close: Sensex ends FY26's last day 1,635 pts down, Nifty below 22,400 as US-Iran war weighs

Topics :Stock MarketAluminium industryMarket newsVedanta HindalcoNalcometalsThe Compass

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story