Near-term margin concerns may cap gains for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

The company's non-cyclical business is also expanding at a faster pace, given the higher focus on spares, downstream services, exports and digital businesses. Non-cyclical businesses grew 1.6 times faster than the core cyclical business in FY26, supporting margins. The downstream business is expanding through Tata Genuine Parts, DuraFit and ProLife, with spare parts and services penetration doubling since FY21. On the export front, the company is positive on Africa and sees recovery potential in West Asia once geopolitical disruptions ease. TMCV aims to increase connected vehicles on its platform to 3 million by FY30 from 1 million currently.