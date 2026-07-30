Near-term margin pressure may weigh on Asian Paints despite strong Q1

Given the volatile geopolitical environment, inflationary pressures are likely to persist. Price hikes are reshaping the profit and loss profile, with revenue growth expected to remain strong and likely supported by further price increases. However, further margin expansion appears unlikely, and some margin compression is probable in the near term.

The company reported consolidated net sales growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,540 crore. The domestic decorative business posted value growth of 17 per cent and volume growth of 9 per cent. The industrial segment recorded 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The bath business declined 4 per cent, while kitchen revenue grew 10 per cent. White Teak revenue declined 7 per cent, while Weatherseal revenue rose 11 per cent. The international business reported value growth of 27 per cent, or 20 per cent in constant currency terms, with steady performance in Egypt, the UAE, Oman, Nepal and Bangladesh.