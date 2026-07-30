Near-term margin pressure may weigh on Asian Paints despite strong Q1
Strong Q1 margins benefited from inventory gains, but rising raw material costs and elevated crude prices could weigh on profitability in the coming quartersDevangshu Datta
Strong Q1 margins benefited from inventory gains, but rising raw material costs and elevated crude prices could weigh on profitability in the coming quartersDevangshu Datta
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 8:27 PM IST