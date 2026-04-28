Nestle India hits new high, soars 22% in 1 month; analysts see more upside

Nestle India share price today

Shares of Nestle India hit a new high of ₹1,441.30, gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise range-bound market on expectation of better volume performance. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and Nifty fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) indexes were down 0.2 per cent each.

In the past one month, Nestle India stock has rallied 22 per cent, as against a near 8 per cent gain on the Nifty 50 index.

Why has Nestle India outperformed?

The maker of KitKat posted a 22.6 per cent increase in revenue to ₹6,747.8 crore. It also reported high double-digit growth and its highest-ever domestic sales of ₹6,445 crore, according to its release. In its commodity outlook, the company said coffee prices continue to trend lower, supported by a favourable crop in Vietnam and the upcoming crop in Brazil. Cocoa prices also remain subdued, reflecting improved supply and moderated demand. READ | Rallis India gains 8% on posting healthy Q4; loss narrows YoY, rev up 6% Revenue growth was broad-based across categories, supported by strong execution and disciplined resource allocation driving penetration and premiumization, while margin expansion was led by operating leverage, analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said.

Brokerages see more upside in Nestle India’s stock price Mirae Asset Sharekhan maintain a Buy rating with a revised price target of ₹1,575. The brokerage firm expects better volume performance, brand investments, strengthening distribution, increasing capacity, and GST reduction across portfolio to drive growth. Volatile commodity prices are likely to keep a check on near-term margins, it added. “Strong position in the domestic foods market, innovative product portfolio, focus on distribution expansion, capacity expansion and improving out-of-home consumption will help Nestle compete and achieve better growth in a stable demand environment. Volatile commodity prices are likely to keep a check on margins in the near term. However, Nestle’s strong pricing power and cost-saving strategies might help it to mitigate margin pressure,” analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan said in the result update.