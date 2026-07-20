Nestle India Q1 preview: PAT may rise 34%; strong volumes to aid topline

Nestle India Q1 preview: FMCG company Nestle India is set to announce its FMCG company Nestle India is set to announce its first quarter results (Q1 FY27) on Wednesday (July 22), the company has informed exchanges.

"This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for Wednesday, 22nd July 2026, to inter alia consider the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ending 30th June 2026," Nestle India said in a filing.

Brokerages expect Nestle India to outperform peers, supported by strong brand franchises, resilient demand, efficient distribution networks and disciplined cost management.

As per brokerage estimates, Nestle India's revenue is expected to grow 12-18 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by healthy double-digit volume growth. Ebitda is likely to rise 12-29 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter, while net profit could increase by up to 34 per cent Y-o-Y.

Analysts flag key monitorables: Demand outlook across rural vs urban markets, competitive intensity, RM trends, fuel cost. On the bourses, as of 2:15 PM, Nestle India shares were trading 1.1 per cent higher at ₹1,443. The FMCG major has gained nearly 12 per cent so far in 2026, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined 7.25 per cent. In one year, the stock has advanced 17 per cent, compared with a 3 per cent fall in the Nifty 50. Axis Securities As per Axis Securities estimates, Nestle India's revenue in the June quarter could grow by 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,691 crore, driven by steady demand and healthy volume growth.

Ebitda may increase by 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,217 crore. The gross margin (GM) is expected to contract by 196 bps, and Ebitda margin to decline by 29 bps Y-o-Y to 21.4 per cent on account of elevated input and fuel costs, coupled with sustained investments in advertising and brand promotions. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Nestle India's PAT, the brokerage has pegged at ₹730 crore, up 10.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Motilal Oswal Financial Services expected Nestle India to be an outlier in 1QFY27. Analysts said that the inflationary pressure eased materially across several key inputs and this "decline should aid companies like Nestle India".

As per MOFSL, Nestle India's consolidated revenue could increase by 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,036 crore, led by a healthy mix of volume and pricing. It models gross profit margin expansion of 30 bps to 55.5 per cent in the quarter under preview, while 60 bps Y-o-Y expansion in Ebitda margin to 22.8 per cent. The brokerage sees a 30 per cent Y-o-Y increase in adjusted PAT at ₹843.6 crore. YES Securities Within staples, YES Securities expects Nestle India's volume to grow at 17 per cent Y-o-Y. The revenue for the June quarter may increase by 23.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,280.4 crore, supported by steady/improving demand and price hikes.