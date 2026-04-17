Nestle India Q4 result preview: Revenue may grow 13-18%; margins could fall

Nestle India Q4 results preview: Nestle India is expected to deliver mid-to-high teens revenue growth in Q4FY26, supported by single-digit domestic volume expansion, said brokerages. However, rising crude-linked input costs and geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia are expected to keep margins under pressure, with the full impact likely to be reflected in Q1FY27.

Nestle India Q4FY26 result date, dividend announcement

As per the schedule announced by Nestle India, a board meeting will be held on April 21 (Tuesday) to approve the financial statements for the quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The board will also consider recommending a final dividend for FY26.

Nestle India Q4 preview: Systematix Research According to Systematix Research, According to Systematix Research, Nestle India could report a volume growth of 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent price/mix growth in the March 2026 quarter. Maggi, coffee, and chocolates are likely to see double-digit growth, while infant nutrition may see a lag. The operating margins may see some pressure on a Y-o-Y basis, but improve Q-o-Q with benign raw material inflation in agri-commodities. The advertisement and distribution costs of the company may remain elevated. As per Systematix, Nestle India's revenue in the quarter under preview is seen rising by 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 10.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,259 crore. Ebitda is pegged at ₹1,485 crore, up 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 23.5 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebitda margin is seen contracting by 151 bps Y-o-Y to 23.7 per cent. Sequentially, the margin is seen expanding by 251 bps.

ALSO READ: Angel One shares gain 8% on healthy Q4 show; | ICICI Bank Q4 results preview The company's profit after (PAT) in the March quarter is estimated at ₹932.8 crore, up 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 27.5 per cent Q-o-Q, the brokerage said. Nestle India Q4 preview: Axis Securities As per Axis Securities estimates, within the FMCG space, As per Axis Securities estimates, within the FMCG space, Nestle India is expected to outperform peers, supported by strong brand equity, efficient distribution networks, disciplined cost management, and relatively lower exposure to geopolitical disruptions. Nestle India's revenue is expected to grow at 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,445 crore, led by strong volume growth, as per the brokerage.

Ebitda margin may decline by 43 bps Y-o-Y to 25.1 per cent due to high inflation in coffee and unfavourable product mix. Profit is estimated to grow by 18.4 per cent on an annual basis to ₹1,048 crore, said Axis Securities. Key monitorables, it said, include demand outlook across rural vs urban markets, competitive intensity, and raw material trends. Nestle India Q4 preview: Nirmal Bang Nirmal Bang expects Nestle India to deliver revenue growth of 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y (up 5 per cent Q-o-Q) ₹5,950 crore, supported by volume growth of 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y (6-year CAGR: 5.3 per cent).