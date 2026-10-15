Nestle India share price crashes 9% in intraday trade post Q2 results

Nestle India on Thursday reported a 36.3% YoY growth in Q2FY27 net profit at ₹1,026.70 crore, backed by a 20.5% YoY surge in sales to ₹6,782.17 crore.

Nestle India stock tumbled 9% in Thursday's intraday trade post Q2 results.