The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company posted a net profit of ₹1,110.9 crore, as compared to ₹873.46 crore a year ago, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹6,747.79 crore, as against ₹5,503.88 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 22.6 per cent.

“I am pleased to share that this quarter, Nestlé India delivered high double-digit growth and recorded its highest-ever domestic sales. This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50 per cent increase in advertising spends,” said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestle India.

According to the filing, total sales and domestic sales for the quarter increased by 23.4 per cent and 23.1 per cent, respectively. Domestic sales crossed ₹6,445 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 26.3 per cent.

He added: During the financial year ended 31st March 2026, we remained focused on the fundamentals and executed with resilience, delivering double-digit, volume-led growth alongside strong market share gains.

Going forward, the company will focus on four key priorities:

Consumer centricity

Penetration-led volume growth

Reinvestment behind brands and capacity

Accelerating tech-led sales and operations.

Apart from this, they are strengthening capabilities to leverage technology, shift time to higher-value work, and deliver greater impact.

Commodity outlook:

Coffee prices continue to trend lower, supported by a favourable crop in Vietnam and the forthcoming crop in Brazil. Cocoa prices remain subdued, reflecting improved supply and moderated demand. Sugar prices remain stable. Edible oil prices are firm and have moved higher in line with global crude oil prices, supported by increased diversion to biodiesel. Wheat has been affected by unseasonal rains in April, resulting in a delayed harvest and lower quantity and quality. Milk prices have firmed and are expected to remain elevated through the summer lean season.