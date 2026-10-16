Nestle India shares tank 9% in 2 days as firm flags inflation risks in Q2

Nestle India share price: FMCG major Nestle India shares extended losses to the second straight session on Friday on the back of the second quarter results (Q2FY27) wherein the company reported 36 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit and volumes grow in double-digit.

The Maggi maker's stock opened on a positive note at ₹1,289.70, but soon erased the gains to slip into red. the counter made a low of ₹1,257.10, down 1.5 per cent.

Nestle India Q2 results on Thursday, Nestle India shares closed 7.7 per cent lower at ₹1,275.80 on the NSE after the Indian ??arm of Switzerland's Nestle reported second quarter numbers.

According to an exchange filing, Nestle India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,000.61 crore in Q2, up 35.81 per cent from ₹734.17 crore posted in the corresponding period last fiscal year. Its revenue from sale of products rose 20.45 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,782.17 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 . This was ₹5,630.23 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Ebitda grew by 33.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,570 crore, while Ebitda margin improved by more than 200 bps to 23.1 per cent. Chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said that the September quarter saw a continuation of strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, with total sales increasing by 20.5 per cent, which was driven by robust, double-digit volume growth.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Nestle India said that its domestic sales climbed 20.4 per cent to ₹6,514.74 crore in the quarter under review, while revenue from exports climbed 22 per cent, driven by portfolio expansion and continued market development. Nestle India flags inflation worries The management flagged inflation and rising commodity ‌prices as challenges. Although tax cuts and selective price increase supported ​sales growth, the company faces mounting input ​cost pressures, especially for packaging, edible oils and agricultural commodities. "Rising ​inflation, particularly food inflation, is a reality," Tiwary said, citing "a challenging environment" due in part to higher commodity costs.

Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that Nestle India's numbers were in-line with expectations. However, what is more cautioning is the rising food inflation which can affect demand and put pressure on margins in the near-term. This is also leading to concerns over moderating growth given the high base effect of last year. "Overall, there was nothing bad in the results as such but the markets are turning highly cautious of the rising food inflation environment and its impact on the company’s business," he said. The management said that it aims to mitigate through continuous innovation, sustained brand investments, and an intensified focus on productivity and operational efficiencies.

According to Nestle India, coffee and wheat prices are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oils have stabilised at elevated levels. Cocoa remains volatile due to weather-driven crop concerns in key origins. Milk prices have strengthened seasonally but should ease as flush supplies arrive. Nestle India share price target JM Financial said that Nestle India's Q2FY27 earnings print was largely in line as the superior execution continued. It, however, said that sales growth is expected to be optically lower in H2FY27 versus H1FY27 which is more due to base effect and not led by any deterioration in the company's fundamental strengths.

Analysts believe that while commodity outlook remains volatile, Nestle India's portfolio and pricing power makes it the best placed to navigate the challenge. Festive demand trends and sustaining volume momentum going ahead would be key. JM Financial said that it likes Nestle India's execution but given the broader sector de-rating, it has cut the target rice to ₹1,450 from ₹1,610 with an Add' rating. Elara Capital has reiterated 'Accumulate' rating on Nestle India post Q2 results and lowered the target price to ₹1, 506 from ₹1,625, based on 58x (63x earlier) September FY28E P/E. Analysts said that Nestle India reported strong revenue growth in Q2, led by double-digit volume growth, estimated volume growth of 12 per cent.