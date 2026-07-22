Nestle India surges 4%, hits new high post Q1; PAT up 48% on robust sales

Nestle India Q1 results: Nestle India shares surged over 4 per cent on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the FMCG major reported a 48 per cent jump in Q1FY27 profit, supported by strong volume growth.

The stock opened higher at ₹1,460.30 and extended gains to touch an intraday high of ₹1,510 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 11:55 AM, Nestle India was trading at ₹1,494, up around 3 per cent, with 3.5 million shares changing hands. The stock emerged as one of the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 156 points, or 0.65 per cent, at 24,029.

Nestle India shares have gained 15 per cent so far in 2026, outperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined 8 per cent. In one year, the stock has delivered a return of 22 per cent, compared with a 4 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Nestle India Q1 results For the June quarter, Nestle India said that it has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹958.6 crore , up by 48.2 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company had earned a net profit of ₹646.59 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Its revenue from sale of products grew by 25.4 per cent at ₹6,363.27 crore in the reporting quarter, as against ₹5,073.96 crore clocked in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company said that Ebitda stood at ₹1,538 crore, up 40 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter under review, while Ebitda margin expanded by 253 bps to 24.1 per cent. During the quarter, Nestle India said that it accelerated operational cost savings and continued to step up investments behind brands, with advertising spends increasing by over 40 per cent on an annual basis. Nestle India Q1: Double-digit volume growth Nestle India said that all four product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across channels. The Prepared Dishes and Cooking Aids posted strong double-digit growth, driven by sharper engagement with urban consumers, continued expansion in rural markets and focused innovation. The Milk Products and Nutrition division posted broad-based performance built on underlying volume growth across key brands and channels Nestle India's domestic sales climbed 25 per cent to ₹6,073.05 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was at ₹4,860.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Its export revenue climbed 35.64 per cent to ₹290.22 crore.The company said that Ebitda stood at ₹1,538 crore, up 40 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter under review, while Ebitda margin expanded by 253 bps to 24.1 per cent.During the quarter, Nestle India said that it accelerated operational cost savings and continued to step up investments behind brands, with advertising spends increasing by over 40 per cent on an annual basis.Nestle India said that all four product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across channels.