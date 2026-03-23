Net FDI remains negative for fifth straight month in January: RBI data

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) remained negative for the fifth consecutive month in January, weighed down by sustained repatriation and steady outbound investments by domestic firms, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

Net FDI stood at negative $1.39 billion in January 2026 compared to negative $492 million in December 2025.

While gross FDI inflows remained stable at $5.67 billion in January, repatriation and disinvestment by foreign investors continued to be elevated at $4.92 billion, limiting net inflows. Direct investment during the month stood at $750 million, down from $2.54 billion in December. Outward FDI by Indian companies remained robust at $2.14 billion, further weighing on net flows.