New closing auction triggers rare Sensex-Nifty divergence on debut

The new closing auction system (CAS) to determine closing prices for stocks in the futures and options (F&O) segment had a rocky start on Monday, with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ending the session with a 0.9 percentage point (about 91 bps) spread (divergence), and leaving the Street bewildered. This is the second biggest divergence on a closing basis between the two leading indices after the 105 bps spread witnessed on March 26, 2020, according to data analysed by Business Standard Research Bureau since January 2010 (or over 16 years).

“The sharp divergence between the Sensex and Nifty at Monday’s close appears to have been driven by the new closing-auction mechanism rather than any manipulation. Under the revised system, orders could be placed within a 3 per cent price band, and on the first day, some participants may have submitted buy orders above the prevailing market price in heavily weighted Nifty stocks. Even a 1–1.5 per cent higher auction price in large index constituents can materially lift the Nifty’s closing level,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, founder, Soaring Peaks Capital.

Gagdani added that the Nifty saw a sharper spike because the NSE has significantly greater cash-market liquidity and attracts a larger share of institutional and mutual-fund orders. “As a result, concentrated auction activity in high-weightage NSE stocks had a much greater impact on the Nifty than comparable trading had on the Sensex. Earlier, when the closing price was based on the weighted average of the final 30 minutes, both indices generally moved in tandem. The new auction-based process created scope for a temporary mismatch, particularly on its first day,” explained Gagdani. The Sensex on Monday ended the session at 78,639, a gain of 544 points or 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 ended the session at 24,774, a gain of 391 points or 1.6 per cent. At 3:15, the Nifty was trading at 24,573.35, reflecting a rise of 0.78 per cent but it ended the session with an additional gain of 0.82 percentage points, taking the total gain for the day to 1.6 per cent.

The big divergences between Nifty and Sensex, though, were more frequent prior to 2010. Since January 2000, there have been 75 instances in which the single-day closing spread between the two indices exceeded 91.5 bps. The biggest spread was on April 25, 2000, at 257 bps. Meanwhile, a top official at a brokerage, speaking on condition of anonymity, attributed the sharp spike in the Nifty during the closing auction to a substantial mismatch between buy and sell orders, potentially driven by SIP-related mutual fund flows. “Mutual funds and other asset managers may have had to execute large purchase orders in Nifty stocks to deploy SIP inflows and minimise tracking error. Since this was the first session under the new closing-auction mechanism, many arbitrageurs and liquidity providers may have remained on the sidelines while assessing how the system functioned. This could have resulted in significantly higher buy quantities than the shares available for sale,” the brokerage official said.

A chief investment officer (CIO) at a mid-sized fund house said the sharp swing in the Nifty during the closing auction was a surprise, though teething issues were not entirely unexpected during a major change in operations. He said share prices are expected to get back to normal when the market opens on Tuesday. “If today’s closing price does not reflect fair value, the market should correct itself when trading resumes tomorrow. Fresh price discovery at the open will help narrow the gap, and the discrepancy is likely to get adjusted over the course of trading,” he said. He added that the immediate implication for mutual funds was on net asset value (NAV) calculation.

“Funds have to compute NAV using the prescribed valuation methodology and cannot make their own judgment on what constitutes the fair closing price. The valuation process is automated and generally relies on the closing price from the exchange with higher trading volumes, which in most cases is the NSE,” the CIO said. Another CIO said the implications would have been greater had it been an expiry day (for F&O stocks). "Had this happened on an expiry, it could have resulted in significant gains for some participants and equally large losses for others, as settlement values would have been affected. Introducing the mechanism on a non-expiry day has limited the immediate fallout," he said. Nifty derivatives contracts expire every Tuesday.

NSE did not respond to a query about the sharp spike in the Nifty on Monday. The CAS is a new mechanism for determining closing prices for stocks in the F&O segment. If a stock is not part of the F&O segment, this price discovery mechanism is not applicable. Instead of calculating the closing price based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades over the last 30 minutes of trading, exchanges now collect buy and sell orders after the regular trading session ends and match them at a single equilibrium price, where the maximum number of shares can be traded. That price becomes the official closing price.