New launches, innovative portfolio set to drive gains for GSK Pharma stock

The June (Q1FY27) quarter performance of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (Glaxo) was better than expectations, especially on the revenue front. The company also posted an expansion in gross and operating profit margins.

In addition to a strong Q1 show, brokerages expect the company to post strong growth in the near term on the back of traction in innovative products as well as new launches. The stock has been an outperformer over the past month and has gained 21 per cent even as its constituent index, the Nifty 500, has been flat over this period. At the current price of Rs 2,999, the stock is trading at 35 times its FY27 earnings estimates.