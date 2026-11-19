Of the overall pre-sales in Q2, about 85 per cent was accounted for by Three Sixty North, Gurugram. In the Gurugram project, about 97 per cent of the launched area was booked at a realisation of ₹59,961 per square foot. The rest of the pre-sales were accounted for by its Mumbai projects, Elysian (Goregaon) and 360 West (Worli), at ₹350 crore and ₹280 crore, respectively. Other notable Mumbai project contributions include Sky City and Jardin, which notched up pre-sales of ₹120 crore to ₹180 crore.

Elara Securities points out that the realtor delivered a positive surprise on sustenance sales of ₹1,260 crore, which is 25 per cent above both the Street's and its own estimates. This, according to analysts led by Rahul Jain of the brokerage, creates upside risk to the full-year pre-sales estimate of ₹14,400 crore. The company ended the first half of FY27 with pre-sales of ₹10,200 crore. The expectation of higher bookings in FY27 is on account of the planned launches in H2FY27 (Mumbai and adjoining areas), including Peddar Road, one tower each in Pokhran and Kolshet, and uber-luxury villas at Alibaug.