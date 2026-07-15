Newly listed firms ride the SMID rally, stay insulated from war turbulence

“In this strong rally, not all old-listed small and midcap stocks have outperformed. In fact, roughly only 50 per cent (stocks) outperformed. This had to do with their business profiles. For instance, IT, chemicals, and solar stocks have underperformed despite the overall rally in small and midcap stocks. Sectors or business profiles would explain the variations in performance of mainboard IPOs post their listing,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive, Equinomics Research.