Shares of newly listed Steamhouse India Ltd were locked in a 10 per cent upper circuit in Tuesday’s trade after the company announced its results for the June quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock opened sharply higher at ₹115 on the NSE and extended gains to hit an intraday and record high of ₹118.40. Around 12 million shares of the company changed hands on the exchanges.

Steamhouse India, established in 2014, is engaged in the generation and distribution of industrial steam through community boilers and pipeline networks.

According to an exchange filing, Steamhouse India's profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 80.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18.34 crore in Q1FY27. The company had earned a profit of ₹10.17 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹128.62 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹113.47 crore in Q1FY26, registering a 13.35 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The growth was primarily driven by a 46.07 per cent Y-o-Y increase in steam sales, the company said. Operational Ebitda, excluding other income, stood at ₹30.9 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹19.3 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 60.08 per cent Y-o-Y change. The company attributed its Ebitda performance to optimal utilisation of waste-to-energy boilers and operating leverage from higher steam sales. The company also recorded a 16.70 per cent increase in steam volumes, with 3,05,816 tonnes of steam sold during the quarter.