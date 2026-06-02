NHPC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non-retail investors at ₹71 floor price
According to the filing, the government has proposed to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in NHPC via an OFS on June 2-3 at a floor price of ₹71 per shareSI Reporter Mumbai
NHPC shares slipped 4.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹73.68 per share. The selling on the counter came after the company's offer for sale (OFS), proposed by the government of India, opened for non-retail investors.
At 9:23 AM, NHPC’s share price
was down 4.35 per cent at ₹73.83 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 73,970.05.
According to the filing, the government has proposed to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in NHPC via an OFS on June 2-3 at a floor price of ₹71 per share, which is an 8 per cent discount to the previous day’s close.
The base offer size is 30,13,51,044 equity shares — representing 3 per cent of NHPC's paid-up equity capital — with an oversubscription option to additionally sell up to 30,13,51,044 equity shares. If the oversubscription option is exercised, the total offer will amount to 60,27,02,088 equity shares, or 6 per cent of NHPC's paid-up equity capital as of March 31, 2026. Each share has a face value of ₹10.
The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 2, 2026, and for retail investors, employees, and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on June 3, 2026. Additionally, up to 45,20,265 equity shares may be offered to eligible employees, who may apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance. READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: AMC; here's why ICICI AMC is top pick
As of March 2026, the government held a 67.4 per cent stake in the company, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.
An offer for sale (OFS) is a mechanism through which existing shareholders — typically promoters or the government in the case of public sector undertakings — sell their shares to the public through the stock exchange platform, without the company issuing any new shares.
Technical view
"NHPC has turned technically weak after witnessing a sharp breakdown below its key support zone and major moving averages. The stock has slipped below the 20, 50, 100 and 200-day EMAs, indicating a bearish shift in trend and loss of momentum. The recent decline was accompanied by a significant surge in volumes, suggesting strong distribution and selling pressure. RSI has dropped below the neutral 40 mark and is trending lower, reflecting weakening momentum," said Virat Jagad, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: Immediate support is now placed near ₹71–72, while resistance is seen around ₹78–80, which coincides with the cluster of moving averages. Unless the stock reclaims the ₹80 level decisively, the bias is likely to remain negative. Traders should avoid aggressive longs at current levels and wait for signs of stabilization, while any pullback towards resistance may attract fresh selling pressure in the near term. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts/brokerage are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.