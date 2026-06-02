NHPC shares slipped 4.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹73.68 per share. The selling on the counter came after the company's offer for sale (OFS), proposed by the government of India, opened for non-retail investors.

At 9:23 AM, NHPC’s share price was down 4.35 per cent at ₹73.83 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 73,970.05.

According to the filing, the government has proposed to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in NHPC via an OFS on June 2-3 at a floor price of ₹71 per share, which is an 8 per cent discount to the previous day’s close.

The base offer size is 30,13,51,044 equity shares — representing 3 per cent of NHPC's paid-up equity capital — with an oversubscription option to additionally sell up to 30,13,51,044 equity shares. If the oversubscription option is exercised, the total offer will amount to 60,27,02,088 equity shares, or 6 per cent of NHPC's paid-up equity capital as of March 31, 2026. Each share has a face value of ₹10. READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: AMC; here's why ICICI AMC is top pick The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 2, 2026, and for retail investors, employees, and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on June 3, 2026. Additionally, up to 45,20,265 equity shares may be offered to eligible employees, who may apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance.