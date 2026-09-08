NIACL, IFCI stocks slide up to 14% amid profit booking, NSE IPO GMP dip

Share price of The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) and IFCI tanked up to 14 per cent in Tuesday's intra-day deals. NIACL's stock price cracked 13.7 per cent to an intraday low of ₹199.52, while IFCI plunged 9.5 per cent to ₹92.75 on the NSE. The selling pressure at these counters can be attributed to profit-taking and a dip in NSE IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP). Earlier this month, NIACL and IFCI surged up to 27 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. In fact, both these stocks witnessed a stellar run on the bourses, more than doubling in the last six months since the start of the 2026-27 financial year. NIACL zoomed 106 per cent to a high of ₹242.60 hit on Monday, September 07; and IFCI skyrocketed 124.5 per cent to a high of ₹107.50. As of 12:40 PM, NIACL traded 9 per cent lower at ₹210 on trades of around 30.25 million shares. IFCI was down 8 per cent at ₹94.24 on a volume of around 155 million shares. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 5o index declined 0.5 per cent to 23,655 levels.
NSE IPO GMP dips
According to IPO Watch, the NSE's GMP dipped from levels of ₹270-280 to ₹225 on Tuesday. NSE is yet to announce the price band for its mega IPO. Analysts noted that the NSE IPO GMP shot up to ₹280 after the market regulator approved the public offering. Earlier, analysts said the GMP range was between ₹150-200. READ MORE
Why are NIACL, IFCI in limelight?
According to the NSE's IPO Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the issue will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore equity shares with existing shareholders collectively divesting nearly 6 per cent stake. IFCI, a government-owned development finance institution, has an indirect equity stake in NSE through its investment in Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL). ALSO READ: Glass Wall Systems IPO | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; IFCI holds 52.86 per cent equity shareholding in SHCIL, making it a subsidiary company. As per NSE's DRHP, SHCIL owns 4.44 per cent or 110 million equity shares of NSE, while NIACL help 1.42 per cent or 35.20 million shares in the stock exchange.