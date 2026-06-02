Nifty 50 share in India Inc's Q4FY26 earnings lowest in 21 quarters

India’s top listed companies seem to find little respite as they continue to struggle with poor earnings growth, even as there has been an improvement in overall corporate earnings in recent quarters. As a result, there has been a steady decline in the Nifty 50 firms’ contribution to the overall earnings of India Inc.

In fact, the Nifty 50 firms’ share in the combined adjusted net profit of all listed companies declined to 47.1 per cent in the March quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26), from 51.8 per cent a year earlier and 49.8 per cent in Q3FY26. This is their lowest share in at least 21 quarters. At their peak in the December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23), the Nifty 50 firms accounted for 58.3 per cent of the combined adjusted earnings of all listed companies in the country.