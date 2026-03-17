Nifty 50: Sell the rally or buy the dips? What charts, analysts suggest

A dip before pullback?

Fibonacci retracement levels.

Nifty bounces back after over 5% weekly decline, shows history

An intra-day pullback of over 500 points on the Nifty has led to a reversal formation on intraday charts and a bullish candle on daily charts, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities.The analyst expects the pullback move to continue in the near future. In terms of levels, Chouhan expects support for Nifty around 23,300 and 23,200 levels, and resistance around 23,650 and 23,800 levels. The analyst cautions that a dip below 23,200 could negate the hopes of a pullback.Meanwhile, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments cautions against been overly bullish at this point.James highlights that the Nifty had retraced 38 per cent of the day's rise towards the close on Monday, thus warranting a cautious outlook before expecting a pullback towards 23,990 levels."Expect dips today to 23,276 initially, followed by sideways moves or upswing attempts which may find difficulty in gaining momentum," explains the analyst from Geojit Investments.In general, market participants also track Fibonacci retracement levels for likely pullback or reversal after a sustained one-side trade. In technical terms, 38.2 per cent, 50 per cent and 61.8 per cent are the most widely tracked ratios.According to the above ratio calculations, the Nifty could bounce back to 23,786, 24,050 and 24,318 levels.An analysis of historical data of the past 15 years by Jahol Prajapati and Saurav Chaube, Research Analysts at SAMCO Securities, reveals that the Nifty tends to bounce back in the following week after an over 5 per cent weekly fall.According to the research note, the Nifty has declined over 5 per cent in a single week on seven occasions in the past 15 years. On average, the index delivered returns of 3.4 per cent in the following week, 3 per cent in two weeks and 1.4 per cent in three weeks, after such declines.