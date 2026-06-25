Nifty Auto index rallies 2%; Tata Motors PV, M&M, Eicher surge up to 3%

Shares price of movement of automobiles companies

Share prices of automobiles and its related companies continued their upward movement, with Nifty Auto index surging 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade on falling crude oil prices.

At 09:29 AM, the Nifty Auto index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 2.2 per cent, as compared to 0.45 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

In the past two weeks, the Auto index outperformed the market by surging 4.5 per cent, as against 4.2 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Nifty Auto index declined 4.4 per cent. In comparison, the Nifty 50 tanked 7.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares price of Apollo Tyres, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India and Eicher Motors were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in intra-day deals. What’s driving automobiles stocks? READ | IT weighting in Nifty drops to record low amid prolonged sector selloff Brent Crude prices have declined to $73/barrel, to almost its lowest since start of the US Iran war on February 28, 2026. At the start of the war, Brent Crude prices were quoting around $70/barrel. Oil prices have declined by 37 per cent from its May 2026 peak levels of $115/barrel. Crude is now almost back to its normalized levels of $68-70/barrel which provides the breather for the oil sensitive companies.

Automobiles sector outlook Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) industry growth to moderate to low-single digits in FY27E after a strong FY26, though a likely US-Iran deal could ease diesel price volatility and provide a floor to fleet purchase decisions. The brokerage firm expects TMCV to continue to outpace the industry growth with newer launches. After the recent stock price correction, risk-reward has turned favourable. Analsyts beleive, with the US-Iran deal, crude/diesel prices may continue its downtrend (diesel constitutes 30-50 per cent of total cost of operation (TCO) for fleet operators), and as a result, may bring greater certainty to fleet purchase decisions and provide a floor to demand. Tailwinds such as sustained government capex on infrastructure, replacement demand from an aging fleet and healthy utilization levels should keep underlying demand supportive. However, price increases, owing to higher input costs (steel, tires and base metals), a high base and monsoon uncertainty are likely to cap the pace of growth in FY27E for the M&HCV industry.

The commercial vehicle industry is expected to sustain its growth trajectory in FY27, albeit at a more moderate pace, reflecting a strong base from FY26 and near-term headwinds including commodity cost pressure, geopolitical uncertainty and potential demand implications of new regulatory requirements. The business remains agile and is closely tracking geopolitical developments and the evolving macro environment, TMCV said in its FY26 annual report. The underlying demand drivers for commercial vehicles in India remain constructive, supported by infrastructure activity, improving fleet utilisation and the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more connected transport. The business is well placed to navigate near-term challenges while continuing to invest in the capabilities and technologies that will sustain its competitiveness over the longer term, the company said.