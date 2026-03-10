Nifty Auto rises 2% as crude corrects; Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Eicher rally

Auto stocks gained as much as 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after crude oil prices corrected sharply. At 11:38 AM, Nifty Auto was the top gainer among the sectoral indices, trading 2.22 per cent higher at 26,542.7.

Individually, among others, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Samvardhana Motherson International, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Uno Minda, and Ashok Leyland climbed over 3 per cent.

Similarly, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Eicher Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained over 2 per cent. Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Exide Industries rose over 1 per cent.

Why are auto stocks rising?

Auto stocks witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday as global crude oil prices corrected significantly, easing concerns over rising input costs and fuel-led inflation.

“The cooldown in crude oil prices provides cushion to the auto sector, as it lowers fuel and input costs, eases inflationary pressure and eases vehicle ownership costs, supporting consumer demand across segments," said Khushi Mistry, research analyst at Bonanza. ALSO READ: Petronet LNG, IGL, GAIL jump up to 6% on Iran war easing hopes Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, believes that auto stocks also benefited from a broader improvement in overall market sentiment. Regarding the outlook, he cautioned: “Investors need to closely monitor crude oil prices, as any major spike can derail the recovery in auto demand.”

Oil prices fall on Trump’s ‘very complete’ war comments The decline in oil prices followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who suggested that the ongoing conflict with Iran was “very complete” and nearing its end. Trump also indicated that the US is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global energy chokepoint—to ensure regional security and stability. The prospect of a shorter conflict eased fears of prolonged supply disruptions. Brent crude futures fell $4.17 or 4.2 per cent to $94.79 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.81 or 4 per cent to $90.96 a barrel.