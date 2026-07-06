Nifty Auto up 1% on record June sales; TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto among top bets

The Nifty Auto index gained more than 1 per cent on Monday after the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released the latest sales data. As per FADA, overall vehicle sales rose 21.8 per cent to a record 2.6 million units, with PV sales rising 28.6 per cent year-on-year to 410,853 units.

As of 1:30 PM, the Nifty Auto index was up 1.13 per cent, with 11 of its 15 constituents trading in the green.

Individually, TVS Motor was the top gainer, up 2.3 per cent at ₹3,709.60, followed by Bajaj Auto (₹10,002) and Mahindra & Mahindra (₹3,200), both up more than 2 per cent each. Hero MotoCorp (₹4,931), Eicher Motor (₹7,430), Ashok Leyland (₹167.05), and Tube Investments (₹3,009.90) were up in the range of 1 to 2 per cent.

CS Vigneshwar, president, FADA, said that the appetite for electric, hybrid and CNG vehicles accelerated after the ​West Asia war triggered fuel price hikes. As a result, alternative-fuel vehicles accounted for 40.35 per cent of PV retail sales in June, up from about 38 per cent a month earlier. Among PVs, CNG models accounted for 24.3 per cent of total sales, while hybrids made ​up 8.3 per cent and electric vehicles 7.8 per cent. Maruti Suzuki said last month that ‌bookings for its CNG cars jumped 40 per cent since the fuel price hikes. ALSO READ: India's June car sales jump 29%; EVs and hybrids hit record share: Fada TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto top picks by Sunny Agrawal Meanwhile, the share of electric vehicles among ​overall ‌two-wheeler sales rose to 10.6 per cent, hitting the double-digit mark for the ‌first time.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that the June retail sales data released by FADA showed strong double digit growth on a YoY basis across vehicle segments. While demand continues to be robust post the GST rate cut (in September 2025), supply side issues too are starting to get resolved post the ceasefire in the Middle East as well as labour returning to work post the State assembly elections. "The key monitorable going forward would be the progress of the monsoon which can influence demand in the rural areas," he said. Separately, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said that the automobile industry continued to witness healthy demand trends in June, reflected in broad-based Y-o-Y growth across segments. The demand was supported by strong SUV traction, accelerating EV adoption, and sustained infrastructure and logistics activity. ALSO READ: HFCL hits 5% upper circuit for 2nd straight day; up 230% so far in FY27 Top picks among OEMs include M&M, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki, Sunny said. Among the ancillaries, he said that preferred picks are Lumax Auto Tech, Pricol, Endurance Tech, and Uno Minda.Separately, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang said that the automobile industry continued to witness healthy demand trends in June, reflected in broad-based Y-o-Y growth across segments. The demand was supported by strong SUV traction, accelerating EV adoption, and sustained infrastructure and logistics activity.

Electric 2W: TVS Motor leads with 24.5% market share Electric 2W registrations remained robust at around 0.181 million units, up 63 per cent Y-o-Y, led by TVS (44,500 units; 24.5 per cent share) and Bajaj Auto (40,500 units; 22.4 per cent share). Ather saw around 29,000 registrations, accounting for 16.2 per cent share. VIDA, which accounted for 11.2 per cent share, saw 20,000 registrations. Ola Electric continued to gain sequential market share at around 9 per cent despite intensifying competition. As per Nirmal Bang, 2W demand remained healthy in June, supported by improving rural liquidity, higher rural incomes, better affordability, and a gradual recovery in urban demand. Although volumes moderated sequentially due to seasonal factors and normalisation following a strong March, underlying demand trends remained resilient. The brokerage expects the industry to grow in the rage of 7 to 9 per cent in FY27, driven by steady domestic demand and strong export growth in the mid-to-high teens. Scooters and EVs are likely to remain the key growth engines, while motorcycle volumes are expected to register stable mid-single digit growth.