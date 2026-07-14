Nifty Auto skids 2% on oil spike; analyst says long-term outlook firm

The Nifty Auto index declined nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, with Ashok Leyland and Tube Investments of India emerging as top laggards. The index underperformed benchmark Nifty 50, which was down 0.71 per cent intraday.

Rising crude oil prices, concerns over global inflation, uncertainty surrounding interest rate expectations, and weakness across global equity markets have reduced investors' appetite for cyclical sectors such as automobiles, Ponmudi R, founder & CEO, Enrich Money noted.

As of 11:11 AM, Tube Investments of India's stock was down 2.97 per cent at ₹2,834.10 apiece. Intraday, the counter declined 3.4 per cent to ₹2,821.60. Similarly, Ashok Leyland fell 3.7 per cent intraday to ₹153 apiece.

Among other major laggards were TVS Motor, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Mahindra & Mahindra, falling over 1.5 per cent each. TVS Motor hit an intraday low of ₹3,589.70, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles fell to ₹335.60 intraday, and Mahindra and Mahindra declined to ₹3,086.20 intraday. Whay are auto stocks under pressure? The weakness in the auto sector is primarily a combination of global risk-off sentiment and profit booking rather than any major deterioration in the sector's fundamentals, Ponmudi said. The Nifty Auto index has witnessed mixed performance across time frames. The index has declined 2.69 per cent over the past one week, while delivering a modest gain of 1.20 per cent in the last one month and 2.01 per cent over three months, according to NSE data. On a year-to-date basis, the index is down 6.57 per cent, while it has corrected 4.02 per cent over the past six months. However, the sector has generated strong long-term returns, rising 12.98 per cent over the past one year, 70.83 per cent over three years, and 154.19 per cent over five years.

"The Nifty Auto index has outperformed the broader market over the past few months, making it vulnerable to profit booking. Therefore, today's decline appears to be more of a market-driven correction than a sector-specific structural concern", Ponmudi noted. Crude prices at $85 Brent crude prices continued their sharp upward move on Tuesday, rising towards the $85 per barrel mark after a nearly 9.6 per cent surge on Monday. The spike in oil prices has added pressure on auto stocks. The rally in Brent crude prices came after US resumed military strikes on Iran and announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which includes a proposed 20 per cent cargo transit fee.

Higher crude oil prices increase input costs for tyre manufacturers through higher natural and synthetic rubber-related costs, while auto ancillary companies also face pressure from rising logistics, freight, and raw material expenses, Ponmudi said. He added that "investors generally reduce exposure to the entire auto ecosystem during periods of global uncertainty rather than differentiating between individual businesses. As a result, broad-based selling is being witnessed across OEMs, tyre companies, and ancillary players." However, the current weakness in the index is also being driven by global risk aversion, profit booking after a strong rally, foreign institutional investor positioning, and concerns surrounding geopolitical developments. Ponmudi noted, "Crude oil has acted as a major trigger, but the correction is the result of multiple factors coming together."

Auto Sector Outlook If crude prices stabilise and global tensions ease, the auto sector could witness a healthy recovery because domestic demand remains relatively resilient, as per Ponmudi Three key factors for Auto Index Movement in crude oil prices.

Global geopolitical developments.

Upcoming monthly auto sales numbers and corporate earnings. For long-term investors, "this correction should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate quality companies gradually rather than investing aggressively in a single phase. Staggered investments are a more prudent strategy until volatility subsides," Ponmudi noted. Over the medium term, Ponmudi remains constructive on segments that are supported by strong domestic demand and structural growth.

Two-wheelers continue to benefit from improving rural demand, while selected passenger vehicle manufacturers with strong product pipelines remain well positioned. Auto ancillary companies with export diversification and technology-led products continue to offer long-term opportunities despite near-term volatility. The EV ecosystem also remains a long-term structural theme, although valuations should be considered carefully. "Rather than chasing short-term momentum, investors should focus on companies with strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows, sustainable earnings visibility, and consistent market share gains. The current correction should be seen as an opportunity to improve portfolio quality rather than as a reason to panic," Ponmudi said. =====================================================