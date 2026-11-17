The Nifty Bank index closed at a fresh lifetime high for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, rising 1.13 per cent during the day. The index has gained nearly 11.5 per cent over the past month, with analysts chalking up the rally to strong banking fundamentals and renewed buying interest in the sector amid a return of foreign investors to Indian markets.

The index touched an intraday high of 62,442.2, compared with its previous close of 61,575.9. On a year-to-date basis, the index has gained 4.3 per cent, wiping out all the losses incurred during the escalation of the US-Iran war. The Nifty 50 also touched a nine-month high of 25,501.35 on Tuesday.

The banking benchmark has also outperformed the Nifty 50 over the past month. The latter has gained 9.7 per cent during the period. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank gained 3.7 per cent, IDFC First Bank advanced 2.8 per cent, AU Small Finance Bank rose 2.4 per cent, and Axis Bank gained nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday. The Nifty Bank is currently trading at 13.8x its earnings and 1.88x its book value, below the October 2024 levels of 14.14x earnings and 2.21x book value. More importantly, HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, is now trading at a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.1x, compared with its five-year average of 2.9x. State Bank of India (SBI), meanwhile, trades at a P/B value of 1.5x.

HDFC Bank has fallen 18 per cent over the past year, while SBI has gained 13 per cent. Since September 2024, HDFC Bank’s weight in the Nifty 50 index has declined from 11.34 per cent to 9.09 per cent, while SBI’s weight has risen from 2.62 per cent to 3.77 per cent. Analysts believe the banking sector’s weight in the Nifty 50, currently around 30 per cent, could rise further, particularly if HDFC Bank improves its performance under its new chief executive. Expectations of a downward trend in crude oil prices are also lending support to the sector. Banks are now in a position to reprice their loans faster than their deposits, supporting their margins. The market is betting that corporates will increasingly turn to bank credit rather than raise funds through the bond markets.

“The banking sector continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, with credit growth accelerating to 18-20 per cent from 10-12 per cent last year, supported by broad-based growth across sectors,” said Yuvraj Choudhary, research analyst, Anand Rathi Institutional Equities. “Asset quality remains among the strongest levels seen in recent years, with continued improvement on both a sequential and year-on-year basis. Healthy provision coverage and strong capital adequacy further reinforce the sector’s resilience.” Choudhary said the recent stabilisation in markets had renewed investor interest in the banking sector, which had underperformed despite strong underlying performance and fundamentals. Vipin Kumar, assistant vice-president of derivatives and technical research at Globe Capital Market, said the index had moved sharply higher over the past couple of weeks amid a fall in oil prices and had breached its previous lifetime highs. “The chart structure remains positive as long as the index trades above the 58,800-58,600 spot zone on a closing basis,” Kumar said. He said any dip towards the 60,500 spot level should be viewed as a fresh buying opportunity. Sustained trading above 62,000 could take the index towards the 63,000-63,500 spot levels in the near term.

However, analysts believe the sharp rally could also trigger some consolidation at higher levels. Rohan Shah, technical analyst at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates, sees potential for the Bank Nifty to move towards 62,500, which he considers a strong resistance zone for the index. “Historically, whenever the weekly Relative Strength Index approaches the 70-mark, the index tends to enter a phase of consolidation or witness some profit booking,” Shah said. He believes a significant portion of the near-term upside may already have been captured and advised traders against initiating fresh long positions at current levels. Instead, he sees buying opportunities emerging on dips towards the 59,500-60,000 range.