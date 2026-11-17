Nifty Bank all-time high: The Nifty Bank index hit a fresh all-time high on Tuesday, extending its upward momentum amid sustained buying interest across banking stocks.

The index opened flat at 61,559.85 but gained momentum as the session progressed, climbing to a record high of 62,014.80, up 438 points, or 0.71 per cent. The rally was supported by gains in PSU banking stocks, with the Nifty PSU Bank index advancing 1.10 per cent.

At the last check, 10 of the 14 constituents of the Nifty Bank index were trading higher, with Punjab National Bank (PNB) leading the gains, up 3.2 per cent. Canara Bank advanced 2.6 per cent, while Union Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank gained more than 1 per cent each.

Bank of Baroda, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank and Federal Bank were up between 0.5 per cent and 2 per cent. On the other hand, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank bucked the trend to trade in the red. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Nifty Bank 15% from Oct low As of 10 AM, the Nifty Bank index was trading 410 points, or 0.67 per cent higher at 61,988, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was up 84 points, or 0.33 per cent at 25,370. The Nifty Bank index has staged a sharp rebound over the past few weeks. From its October low of 53,626, touched on October 28, the index has gained nearly 8,000 points, or 15 per cent, as of the November 16 close.

HDFC Bank up 25% from Oct low According to ACE Equity data, all 14 constituents of the Nifty Bank index participated in the 15 per cent rally, with HDFC Bank emerging as the top gainer. Shares of HDFC Bank surged more than 20 per cent during the period, followed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), which rose 19.2 per cent. Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India (SBI) gained 15 per cent each, while ICICI Bank advanced more than 14 per cent. Nifty Bank: 62,800 in sight Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Meanwhile, Bajaj Broking said that Nifty Bank has the potential to rally towards 62,500-62,800 levels. Short-term support is revised higher towards 58,000-58,500 levels, being the confluence of the key retracement of current rally and the recent breakout area.

'Q2 strengthens fundamental case' Sahil Kapoor, executive director, market strategist and head of products, DSP Mutual Fund, said that private banks are probably one of the clearest cases where business performance and stock performance have diverged. The latest quarter strengthened the fundamental case. "Major private banks generated around 19.8 per cent Y-o-Y profit growth in Q2. Credit grew around 19.6 per cent and deposits around 21 per cent. Asset quality remains extremely strong. Axis grew advances by 23 per cent, ICICI by around 30 per cent, HDFC Bank by around 16 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank by around 25 per cent," he said.

SBI Securities favours private banks Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that strong systemic credit growth of 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y as per latest fortnightly RBI update, across segments, positive margins outlook underpinned by repo rate hikes, sufficient liquidity aided by FCNR (B) deposit accretion, lower slippages resulting in benign asset quality are some of the reasons for the recent banking sector rally. Further, the valuations had turned attractive over the past quarters amid a downbeat market environment, especially the large cap private sector banks which have been driving majority of the gains in the recent Bank Nifty rally. What has held the sector back is margins and relative expectations. NIMs fell in Q2, partly because banks raised large FCNR(B) deposits that had not yet been fully deployed. "As that liquidity gets deployed into loans or replaces expensive deposits, part of this temporary drag can reverse," he said.