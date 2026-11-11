Nifty Bank index rallies 4% in two days, nears record high; here's why

Nifty Bank index movement

Banking shares continued their upward movement on Wednesday, with the Nifty Bank surging 2.5 per cent to 61,241.90 on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE ) in intraday deals on the back of strong rally in private and public sector banks (PSBs) amid foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) buying. The index is less than 1 per cent away from its all-time high level of 61,764.85 touched on February 3, 2026.

In the past two trading days, Nifty Bank index soared 4 per cent, while in the past 11 trading days, it spurted 13.5 per cent.

ALSO READ | Bank Nifty tops 61,000, nears all-time high; what do charts say? Among individual stocks, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank were up 5 per cent each; Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank rose 4 per cent each; Yes Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) gained 3 per cent each; while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were up 2 per each.

What’s driving banking stocks? According to the stock exchange data, FPIs net bought shares worth ₹56,771 crore. As per provisional BSE numbers, FPIs bought ₹3,599 crore on October 30, ₹3,114 crore on November 2, ₹6,837 crore on November 3, ₹7,284 crore on November 4, ₹14,975 crore on November 5, ₹13,750 crore on November 6 and ₹7,212 crore on November 9. After persistent selling, FPI flows have turned positive recently, with $8.2 billion net inflows since mid-October. Potential AI-trade reversal, any equity tax relief, resilient domestic macro, reasonable large-cap valuations and light positioning could sustain the flows, analysts at Jefferies said. According to Jefferies sectoral analysis of FPI data shows financials saw the largest outflows since September 2024 at $17 billion, followed by Consumer Staples at $11 billion each and Energy/Autos/IT at $9 billion each. At the stock level, the largest estimated outflows over September 2024 to September 2026 were from Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank ($8 billion each), ICICI Bank and Axis Bank ($5 billion), followed by M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank ($3 billion), the brokerage firm said.