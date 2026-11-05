Nifty Bank jumps 3%, Financials 4%: What's behind the rise? Explained

The banking and financial services stocks were among the biggest movers on Dalal Street on Thursday, helped by multiple factors, including the ease in bond yields on the back of an oil price plunge, easing inflationary fears, and steady buying by foreign investors over the last few sessions.

Easing bond yields have been a key factor. They are generally supportive of bank stocks, signalling easing inflation and interest rates, and reducing the cost of borrowing.

BSE, on the back of strong earnings momentum, gained over 6 per cent, and SBI Card rose 5 per cent. All 20 index constituents traded in the green at the time of writing this report.

India 10-year bond yields have declined from 7.4 per cent last week to a low of 7.06 per cent currently amid easing crude oil prices. Last evening, a Democratic sweep in the midterms raised hopes of an end to the US-Iran conflict and pulled oil prices nearly 10 per cent lower to below $95 a barrel. On Thursday, too, crude traded with minor losses and sustained below the said level.

Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities said that the recent decline in crude oil prices could help moderate inflation, which could influence the monetary policy outlook.

"If crude prices remain lower, central banks may have greater room to reconsider their stance on interest rates, which could be positive for the sector over the longer term," said Bathini. Higher inflation has prompted central bankers globally, including in India, to raise rates.