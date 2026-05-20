Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Coforge, Divi's Labs among top stock picks

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,000 then 24,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 23,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,700 then 24,000 strike while Put writing is seen at 23700 then 22,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,200 to 24,100 zones while an immediate range between 23,400 to 23900 levels.

Stock has given trend line breakout on daily chart and managed to close above the same. Breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. Buying is visible across IT stocks. RSI indicator is positively placed which may support the ongoing momentum.

Buy MOTHERSON |CMP ₹131.50 | Stop loss ₹127 | Target price ₹140

Stock is on the verge of giving Cup & Handle pattern breakout above 133 marks. It is trading above all crucial moving averages and base is shifting higher. MACD indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.

Buy DIVISLAB |CMP ₹6,912 | Stop loss ₹6,730 | Target price ₹7,300

Divis Lab has been forming higher lows over the last 6–7 weeks indicating steady buying interest at lower levels. The stock has now given a breakout above its falling trendline resistance on the weekly chart which may open the door for further upside momentum. RSI is also inching higher and supporting the bullish setup.