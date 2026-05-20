Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Coforge, Divi's Labs among top stock picks
Nifty outlook for today: Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,200 to 24,100 zones while an immediate range between 23,400 to 23,900 levels.Chandan Taparia Mumbai
Nifty Index
opened positive and witnessed swings within a range in the first half of the session but failed to cross 23,800 marks. It later gave up strength in the last hour and sunk to 23,587 zones to close slightly above the same. It formed a small bodied bearish candle on the daily frame but managed to hold above the base of 23,500 zones. Now it has to cross and hold above 23,700 zones for an up move towards 23,800 then 24,950 zones while on the downside support can be seen at 23,500 then 23,400 zones.
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,000 then 24,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 23,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,700 then 24,000 strike while Put writing is seen at 23700 then 22,800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 23,200 to 24,100 zones while an immediate range between 23,400 to 23900 levels.
Bank Nifty Index
opened on a flattish note near 53,550 zones but remained consolidative in a range of 300 points for most part of the session. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones but multiple supports are intact at lower levels. Now it has to cross and hold above 53,500 zones for a bounce towards 54,000 then 54,250 levels while a hold below the same could see some weakness towards 53,000 then 52,750 zones.
Buy COFORGE | CMP ₹1,412 | Stop loss ₹1,370 | Target price ₹1,495
Stock has given trend line breakout on daily chart and managed to close above the same. Breakout is supported by surge in volumes which has bullish implications. Buying is visible across IT stocks. RSI indicator is positively placed which may support the ongoing momentum.
Buy MOTHERSON |CMP ₹131.50 | Stop loss ₹127 | Target price ₹140
Stock is on the verge of giving Cup & Handle pattern breakout above 133 marks. It is trading above all crucial moving averages and base is shifting higher. MACD indicator is rising which confirms the positive momentum.
Buy DIVISLAB |CMP ₹6,912 | Stop loss ₹6,730 | Target price ₹7,300
Divis Lab has been forming higher lows over the last 6–7 weeks indicating steady buying interest at lower levels. The stock has now given a breakout above its falling trendline resistance on the weekly chart which may open the door for further upside momentum. RSI is also inching higher and supporting the bullish setup.
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(Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)