Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook & stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Nifty and Bank Nifty to trade with a weak bias as long as they remain below 23,850 and 57,250, respectively.

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook for Wednesday by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.