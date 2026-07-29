Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; TVS Motor among 3 stock ideas by Motilal Oswal

Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.

On the option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,000, then 25,000 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24,000, then 23,000 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,000 then 24,700 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,000 then 23,700 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23,600 and 24,400 zones, while an immediate range between 23,800 and 24,200 levels.

Buy TVS MOTOR | CMP: ₹3,993 | Stop loss: ₹3,870 | Target: ₹4,230

TVS Motor's stock has given a breakout from a consolidation zone with a strong-bodied bullish candle and higher-than-average traded volumes. The MACD indicator is rising, which confirms the positive momentum.

Buy NAUKRI | CMP: ₹1,236 | Stop loss: ₹1,200 | Target: ₹1,310

Info Edge (Naukri) has formed a bullish “Pole and Flag” pattern suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. It has also given a golden crossover to confirm the uptrend. The ADX line is rising, which suggests the Bullish trend has strength to support it.