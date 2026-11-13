Will inflation, higher bond yields spook markets? Here's what analysts say

Going forward, the analyst currently sees limited upside beyond 25,500 levels and cautions that a dip below 25,140 could open the way towards 24,700.Further, the Nifty formed an inside candle on Thursday, meaning the day's high and low were within the previous day's candle. And the market breadth also narrowed (difference between number of stocks rising and falling decreased)."The combination of narrowing breadth, an inside day and prolonged extreme sentiment suggests fading upside momentum. A shift to negative breadth would provide the first confirmation of a broader pullback," explains Bhatt.Ponmudi sees immediate resistance for the Nifty around 25,400–25,500 zone, above which the analyst believes the index can potentially rally towards 25,800-26,000 zone.On the downside, the analyst flags 25,200–25,100 as the immediate support zone, followed by the crucial support area near 25,000–24,800 levels."Momentum indicators continue to favour the broader bullish structure, with the RSI near 80 indicating overbought conditions. The MACD remains positive, although the recent moderation in its histogram suggests that the rally could see further consolidation," explains Ponmudi.In Bank Nifty's case, the analyst flags that the index is approaching an important resistance zone at 61,800–62,000. A sustained breakout above this range could reinforce the bullish momentum and potentially take the index towards fresh record highs. On the downside, Ponmudi expects support in the 61,200–61,000 range followed by 60,600–60,400.