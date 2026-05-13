Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,000 then 24,200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 22,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,000 then 23,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 23500 then 23,000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,800 to 23,800 zones while an immediate range between 23,000 to 23,600 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down and witnessed selling pressure from the initial hour of the session which dragged the index lower towards 53,500 zones. The index ended the session near it’s day’s lows with losses of around 880 points. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale, indicating that resistances are shifting at lower levels. Now till it holds below 53,750 zones weakness could be seen towards 53,250 then 53,000 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54,000 then 54,250 zones.