Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations by Motilal Oswal

Nifty Index
opened gap down by around 100 points and bears took full control as it nosedived below 23350 zones. The index has wiped off more than 1100 points in the last four sessions as global concerns are on the rise. It formed a bearish marubozu candle on the daily frame and closed with losses of around 440 points. It has been making lower top - lower bottom from the last three sessions. Now till it holds below 23500 zones weakness could be seen towards 23,150 then 23,000 zones while on the upside hurdles have shifted lower to 23,550 then 23,750 zones.
On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,000 then 24,200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23,000 then 22,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,000 then 23,500 strike while Put writing is seen at 23500 then 23,000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,800 to 23,800 zones while an immediate range between 23,000 to 23,600 levels.
Bank Nifty index opened with a gap down and witnessed selling pressure from the initial hour of the session which dragged the index lower towards 53,500 zones. The index ended the session near it’s day’s lows with losses of around 880 points. It formed a bearish candle on the daily scale, indicating that resistances are shifting at lower levels. Now till it holds below 53,750 zones weakness could be seen towards 53,250 then 53,000 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54,000 then 54,250 zones.
Buy Vedanta | CMP ₹305 |Stop loss ₹295 | Targte ₹325
The stock is retesting its breakout from an “Ascending Triangle” pattern on the daily chart. It is respecting its 100 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.
Buy Biocon | CMP ₹402 | Stop loss ₹390 | Target ₹425
The stock has given a breakout from a falling supply trendline and is respecting its 200 DEMA. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the positive momentum.
Sell Info Edge (India) 26th May FUT | CMP ₹932 | Stop loss ₹960 | Target ₹875
The Stock has given a range breakdown on the daily chart with a strong bodied bearish candle. The RSI indicator is declining which confirms the negative momentum. ================================
Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.